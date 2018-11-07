TV and Internet the highest consumed media platforms in Singapore: Nielsen survey

SINGAPORE: TV and the Internet are the media platforms that people in Singapore consume the most, according to the latest Nielsen Singapore Media Index Report released on Wednesday (Nov 7).

In a survey of about 4,700 people aged 15 and above, eight in 10 said they use the Internet on a weekly basis, while the same proportion watch free-to-air TV weekly.

Internet usage has continued to grow, said Nielsen, registering a daily usage of 85.4 per cent and monthly usage of 86.8 per cent.

Accessing the Internet monthly was prevalent in almost everyone aged 15 to 44 (99.1 per cent), said Nielsen. For people aged 45 and above, there was a growth in monthly Internet usage, with more than seven in 10 adults (72.9 per cent) going online in the past month.

The top three monthly online activities were instant messaging (82.4 per cent), watching TV, movies and videos (81.3 per cent), and social networking (70.7 per cent).

Toggle, Mediacorp's digital entertainment destination, reached 11.3 per cent of adults in Singapore weekly.

3.4 MILLION WATCH FTA TV WEEKLY

The survey also showed that 80.1 per cent of local viewers, or 3.4 million people in Singapore, tuned in to free-to-air (FTA) TV channels on an average weekly basis.

Chinese-language Channel 8 maintained the highest weekly reach at 51.1 per cent among FTA channels.

Programmes like the recently concluded SPOP Sing! variety series appealed to a broad audience including young adults. More than 1.7 million viewers followed SPOP Sing! on Channel 8 over 10 episodes.

Channel 5, the English-language FTA channel, reached 35.5 per cent of local viewers weekly.

Close to four in 10 (39.3 per cent) PMEBs watched Channel 5 programmes every week, with the recently concluded MasterChef Singapore Season 1 seeing close to 900,000 viewers over eight episodes.

Channel NewsAsia was viewed by 28.9 per cent of adults weekly. Four in 10 (41.9 per cent) of these viewers were PMEBs. More than one in five (21 per cent) of adults visited channelnewsasia.com every week, of which 58.5 per cent were PMEBs.

Vernacular channels Suria and Vasantham registered a reach of 9.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent weekly respectively, while Chinese-language Channel U registered 35.2 per cent.

The survey was conducted between July 2017 and June 2018, with the sample weighted by age, gender and ethnicity to be representative of the Singapore population.

"The Nielsen report confirms that TV continues to be an extremely popular platform," said Mediacorp's chief customer officer Irene Lim. "We also see that watching television on demand is increasingly popular, especially among young people.

"Mediacorp is riding these two consumption preferences, continuing to provide mixed-genre programming that appeals to a diverse audience, while innovating with different formats for a younger generation in the digital space. We are embracing this incredible opportunity to serve our consumers in new ways."



Mr Yee Chong Moon, executive director of Nielsen Singapore Media, said: "Mediacorp continues to be one of the leading media companies in Singapore, reaching nine in 10 people every week through their cross-media properties of TV, radio and digital."