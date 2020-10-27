Twilio posts surprise profit on remote-work boost

NEW YORK: Twilio on Monday (Oct 26) posted a surprise third-quarter profit and forecast sales above estimates for the fourth, as a switch to remote working and learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for cloud services.

The cloud communications company, however, expects to post a loss of 8 cents to 11 cents per share for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 2 cents.

Shares of the company were down 1.2 per cent in extended trading.

Excluding items, Twilio posted a profit of 4 cents per share for the third quarter, while analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company's revenue jumped over 50 per cent to about US$448 million in the third quarter and beat estimates of US$409.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Twilio's active customer accounts rose 21 per cent to 208,000 as of Sept. 30.

Twilio, which earlier this month said it would buy customer data platform Segment for US$3.2 billion in an all-stock deal, expects sales for the current quarter in the range of US$450 million to US$455 million. Analysts were expecting US$437.4 million.

