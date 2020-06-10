Twitter, Square to make June 19 a holiday to support racial diversity

REUTERS: Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Square and Twitter, said Jun 19, popularly known as 'Juneteenth', would be a permanent company-wide holiday in the United States to show support for racial diversity.

Jun 19 commemorates the US abolition of slavery by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which was belatedly announced in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War.

The move, announced on Twitte late Tuesday, comes as the death of African American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate on diversity and inclusion among corporate companies.

