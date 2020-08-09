Twitter, TikTok held preliminary talks about potential combination: WSJ

Twitter, TikTok held preliminary talks about potential combination: WSJ

Twitter Inc has held preliminary negotiations about a potential combination with TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.


FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The report added it was unclear whether Twitter will pursue a deal with TikTok, which would involve the video-sharing app's U.S. operations.

Microsoft is still seen as the front-runner in bidding for the app's U.S. operations, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/2Dx4MCQ.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

