Twitter appoints India interim compliance exec, to fill other jobs soon

Twitter Inc's India unit has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and will soon designate two other executives for the time being to comply with the country's new IT rules, the social media giant said in a court filing on Thursday.

NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc's India unit has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and will soon designate two other executives for the time being to comply with the country's new IT rules, the social media giant said in a court filing on Thursday.

Twitter has posted job openings for all three positions, will try to make an offer of employment within 8 weeks, the company said in the filing seen by Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kim Coghill)