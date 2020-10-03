Twitter CEO Dorsey will testify before US Senate committee on October 28
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey has agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, the company said Friday.
WASHINGTON: Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey has agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, the company said Friday.
The committee on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a plan to subpoena chief executives of Twitter, Alphabet's Google and Facebook for a hearing on a prized legal immunity enjoyed by internet companies.
Twitter said on Friday the hearing "must be constructive & focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)