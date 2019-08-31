Twitter CEO’s hacked account sends racist tweets

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers.

Twitter in a tweet said it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

One of the tweets claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent, while others contained racist comments against black people and Jews.

There was also a tweet suggesting there was a bomb at Twitter's headquarters: "Intel is there's a bomb at Twitter HQ."

The account also posted a hashtag that was used during the apparent hacks of several YouTube stars last week. It also shared a link to a server on gaming chat application Discord, though the server invitation link is no longer valid.

Shortly after the hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted. Certain Twitter accounts named in the compromised tweets and retweets appeared suspended on Friday.

Twitter shares fell less than 1per cent in after-hours trade following the hack.

