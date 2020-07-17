Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

Business

Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

File photo of the Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Twitter said on Thursday (Jul 16) it is delaying the launch of its new Application Programming Interface (API) following the recent hack of several high-profile accounts.

"We have no evidence the incident had anything to do with our API, but we decided to move the launch to a more appropriate time," Twitter said in a blog.

The API platform provides broad access to public Twitter data that users have chosen to share, according to the company.

Hackers on Wednesday gained access to the social media company's internal systems to hijack accounts of several politicians, billionaires, celebrities and companies.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark