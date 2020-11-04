Twitter labels Trump tweet about 'surprise ballot dumps' as possibly disputed and misleading

Twitter labels Trump tweet about 'surprise ballot dumps' as possibly disputed and misleading

Twitter Inc on Wednesday flagged a post by President Donald Trump which said "surprise ballot dumps" were being found in hotly contested states during the presidential election as disputed and possibly misleading.

The Twitter application
The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen on Aug 3, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas White)

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

