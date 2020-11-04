Twitter labels Trump tweet about 'surprise ballot dumps' as possibly disputed and misleading
Twitter Inc on Wednesday flagged a post by President Donald Trump which said "surprise ballot dumps" were being found in hotly contested states during the presidential election as disputed and possibly misleading.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)