Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it appointed Patrick Pichette as chair of the social network's board of directors, replacing Omid Kordestani.

REUTERS: Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it appointed Patrick Pichette as chair of the social network's board of directors, replacing Omid Kordestani.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement