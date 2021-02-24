Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop with the Twitter logo. (File photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel)
SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter said on Tuesday (Feb 23) that it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran, and had breached its platform manipulation policies.

The company said it had taken down 238 accounts operating from Iran for various violations of its policies.

Twitter said 100 accounts with Russian ties were removed for amplifying narratives that undermined faith in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and targeted the United States and the European Union. 

It also said 35 accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down, adding that they had been created to target Azerbaijan.

"The 373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our platform manipulation policies," the company said in a blog post.

