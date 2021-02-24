Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia

Business

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia

Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran and had breached its platform manipulation policies.

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone users are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran and had breached its platform manipulation policies.

The company said it had taken down 238 accounts operating from Iran for various violations of its policies.

Twitter said 100 accounts with Russian ties were removed for amplifying narratives that undermined faith in NATO and targeted the United States and the European Union. It also said 35 accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down, adding that they had been created to target Azerbaijan.

"The 373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our platform manipulation policies," the company said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Pravin Char)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark