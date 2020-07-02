Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over copyright complaint

Business

Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

U.S. President Trump makes statement on China at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump U.S. President Donald Trump departs amid reporters asking questions after the president made an announcement about U.S. trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

REUTERS: Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," in place of the tweet.

News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark