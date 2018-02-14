Twitter's CEO downplays chatter about possible acquisition

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he saw value in the social media network remaining an independent company, downplaying recent speculation by analysts that it could be an acquisition target.

"I've always thought that there's a lot of strength to our independence. We can work on every device. We can work through any medium," Dorsey said in a response to a question at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

