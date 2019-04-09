Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid US$1.40 in 2018

Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey US$1.40 in 2018.

REUTERS: Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey US$1.40 in 2018.

Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Advertisement

In 2018 he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of US$1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)