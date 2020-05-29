Twitter says CEO Dorsey informed in advance of decision to tag Trump tweet

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was informed in advance by the company's staff of a decision to tag a tweet by President Donald Trump as "glorifying violence", a spokeswoman for the company said.

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

"The decision was made jointly by teams within Twitter, and our CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the Tweet was labelled," the spokeswoman said in an email.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

