Twitter says India's order to block accounts inconsistent with local law

NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has restricted access to some of the accounts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had asked it to block, but the accounts were still available outside India.

It believes the government's orders are not consistent with Indian law, Twitter added.

