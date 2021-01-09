Twitter shares down over 2per cent in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

Shares of Twitter were down more than 2per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently suspending U.S. President Donald Trump’s account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and stock prices are shown above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shares of the stock recently traded at US$50.20, down 2.4per cent from the closing price.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, following the siege of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters, and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.

(Reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

