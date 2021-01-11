Twitter shares slump 8per cent in Germany after Trump account suspension

Twitter's German-listed shares slumped 8per cent on the first trading day after it permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account late on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone and the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Illustration

The company said suspension of Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, was due to the risk of further violence, following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday..

The social media firm's U.S.-listed shares were also off 8per cent in thin premarket trading on Monday morning.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Source: Reuters

