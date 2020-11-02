Twitter to label candidate tweets that claim early US election victory

Twitter Inc said on Monday it would place warning labels on tweets tweets from certain accounts, including candidates and campaigns, that claim victory in U.S. elections in advance of official declarations of results.

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen
The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

In an updated blog on the issue, the company laid out in more detail how the policy would apply ahead of Tuesday's voting.

