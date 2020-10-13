Twitter to pay US$100,000 to Washington state for campaign finance violations

Twitter Inc has to pay US$100,000 to Washington state's Public Disclosure Transparency Account for multiple political campaign finance violations, the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday.

Twitter received nearly US$200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington state disclosure laws, the attorney general's office said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3nOaSkz)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)