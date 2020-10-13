Twitter to pay US$100,000 to Washington state for campaign finance violations

Business

Twitter Inc has to pay US$100,000 to Washington state's Public Disclosure Transparency Account for multiple political campaign finance violations, the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday.

File photo of the Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Twitter received nearly US$200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington state disclosure laws, the attorney general's office said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3nOaSkz)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

