Two Huawei staff expelled from Denmark after work permit inspection

COPENHAGEN: Danish authorities have expelled two Huawei Technologies staff after an inspection at the company's Copenhagen office showed they failed to comply with laws covering residence and work permits, police said on Monday (Feb 4).

Police said the inspection of Chinese company's Copenhagen office was part of a "routine investigation" done by authorities at locations with many foreign workers.

Four Huawei staff were charged following Thursday's inspection, of which two were later expelled from the country, a Copenhagen police spokeswoman said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The spokeswoman could not reveal whether the charged were Chinese nationals.

She said the inspection had no relation to recent headlines around growing scrutiny over Huawei's ties with the Chinese government and allegations that Beijing could use its technology for spying, something which the company has denied.

No one at Huawei in Copenhagen could be reached by phone. The company did not immediately reply to questions sent by email.

