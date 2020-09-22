Two key GOP senators propose US$28 billion in airline assistance to avoid job cuts

Business

Two key GOP senators propose US$28 billion in airline assistance to avoid job cuts

Two key Republican senators on Monday introduced legislation that would authorize US$28 billion in payroll assistance to avoid thousands of airline industry layoffs set to begin Oct. 1.

Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) oversight of aircraft certification hearing on Capitol Hill
FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Two key Republican senators on Monday introduced legislation that would authorize US$28 billion in payroll assistance to avoid thousands of airline industry layoffs set to begin Oct. 1.

Senators Roger Wicker, who chairs the Commerce Committee, and Susan Collins, who chairs the appropriations subcommittee overseeing airline issues, introduced the measure that would grant airlines a new bailout days before existing payroll support runs out.

The bill would tap US$11 billion in new funds and US$17.4 billion in funding repurposed from other unspent funds from prior coronavirus relief measures.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark