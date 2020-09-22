Two key GOP senators propose US$28 billion in airline assistance to avoid job cuts
WASHINGTON: Two key Republican senators on Monday introduced legislation that would authorize US$28 billion in payroll assistance to avoid thousands of airline industry layoffs set to begin Oct. 1.
Senators Roger Wicker, who chairs the Commerce Committee, and Susan Collins, who chairs the appropriations subcommittee overseeing airline issues, introduced the measure that would grant airlines a new bailout days before existing payroll support runs out.
The bill would tap US$11 billion in new funds and US$17.4 billion in funding repurposed from other unspent funds from prior coronavirus relief measures.
