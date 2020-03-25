Two more NYSE floor traders test positive for coronavirus

Two more New York Stock Exchange floor traders tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday despite strict measures taken to prevent people infected by the virus from entering the exchange while it remained open last week, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"Given the possibility of exposure, and consistent with local, state, and federal government guidance, we recommend that all those who worked on the NYSE Trading Floor over the last 14 days should self-quarantine until a two week symptom-free period has elapsed," Intercontinental Exchange Inc -owned NYSE said in a memo to traders.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)