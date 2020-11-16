Tyson Foods beats sales estimates on strong pork, beef demand
Tyson Foods Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Monday, as the largest U.S. meat processor benefited from consumers buying more of its beef and pork products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
REUTERS: Tyson Foods Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Monday, as the largest U.S. meat processor benefited from consumers buying more of its beef and pork products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. meat producers have seen sales volume recover after COVID-19-triggered temporary plants closures, boosted by strong demand from food retailers and an uptick in sales at several restaurant chains in recent weeks.
Tyson's sales rose to US$11.46 billion from US$10.88 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3. Analysts on average had expected sales of US$11.01 billion, Refinitiv data showed.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to US$692 million, or US$1.90 per share, from US$369 million, or US$1.01 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)