Tyson Foods misses quarterly sales estimates

REUTERS: Tyson Foods Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as the No.1 meat processor in the United States was hit by weakness in its beef business, its biggest segment, due to a drop in cattle processing capacity.

Sales rose nearly 9per cent to US$10.88 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of US$11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell to US$369 million, or US$1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, from US$537 million, or US$1.47 per share, a year earlier.

