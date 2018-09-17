Tyson Foods names Noel White as CEO

No. 1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday Noel White would take over as chief executive officer from Tom Hayes, effective Sept. 30.

White, who will also become the company's president, was formerly group president of Tyson's beef, pork and international division.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)