Tyson Foods quarterly sales miss estimates

REUTERS: Tyson Foods Inc reported quarterly sales on Tuesday that missed Wall Street estimates, as more consumers and restaurants took advantage of falling beef and pork prices, cutting into demand for chicken.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$537 million, or US$1.47 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 29 from US$394 million, or US$1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1.4 percent to US$10 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$10.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)