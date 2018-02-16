U.S tractor firm Deere reports quarterly sales up 23 percent

U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Friday net sales and revenues rose 23 percent year-on-year to US$6.91 billion in the quarter ending Jan. 28.

CHICAGO: U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Friday net sales and revenues rose 23 percent year-on-year to US$6.91 billion in the quarter ending Jan. 28.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said adjusted net income was US$430.0 million, or US$1.31 per share, in the quarter. This turned into a net loss of US$535.1 million, or US$1.66 per share, when a US$965 million U.S. tax reform-related charge was included.

The firm posted a net income of US$199.0 million, or US$0.62 per share, last year.

Total equipment sales rose 27 percent year-on-year to US$5.97 billion.

