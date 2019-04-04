UAE's aviation body to join FAA panel on Boeing 737 MAX

The United Arab Emirates has accepted an invitation to join the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) review panel on the Boeing 737 MAX, a senior official told Reuters on Thursday.

The invitation has been received and the UAE has agreed to join, said Ismael al Blooshi, assistant director, safety affairs at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

