UAE's flydubai to cut salaries for three months due to coronavirus

United Arab Emirates' airline flydubai will cut salaries for three months from April due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on its business, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made to offer some stability at a time of uncertainty and to minimize the impact on all its employees when the normal pattern of life has been disrupted," the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

