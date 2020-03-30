UAE's flydubai to cut salaries for three months due to coronavirus
DUBAI: United Arab Emirates' airline flydubai will cut salaries for three months from April due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on its business, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
"This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made to offer some stability at a time of uncertainty and to minimize the impact on all its employees when the normal pattern of life has been disrupted," the spokeswoman said.
