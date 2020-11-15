UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid, in Dubai
FILE PHOTO: The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid, in Dubai May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has approved granting "golden" visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubai's ruler said on Sunday (Nov 15).

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

Source: Reuters

