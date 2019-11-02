UAW president to take leave of absence from Sunday

The president of the United Auto Workers union, who has been linked to an ongoing corruption probe by U.S. federal officials, has taken a leave of absence, the union said on Saturday in a statement.

DETROIT: The president of the United Auto Workers union, who has been linked to an ongoing corruption probe by U.S. federal officials, has taken a leave of absence, the union said on Saturday in a statement.

Gary Jones' leave, which followed a vote by the union's executive board, is effective beginning Sunday, the UAW said. He will be replaced on an acting basis by Rory Gamble, who recently led the team that negotiated a new labor deal with Ford Motor Co, the union said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union," Jones said in the statement, which did not address why he was taking the leave.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)