Uber appoints former Mattel CEO Robert Eckert to board

Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it had appointed consumer industry veteran Robert Eckert to its board as an independent director.

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it had appointed consumer industry veteran Robert Eckert to its board as an independent director.

The ride-hailing firm said https://bit.ly/2UaPlps it considered Eckert's leadership experience as CEO of large global public companies including Mattel Inc and financial expertise as a partner of FFL Partners.

