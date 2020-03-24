Uber appoints former Mattel CEO Robert Eckert to board
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it had appointed consumer industry veteran Robert Eckert to its board as an independent director.
The ride-hailing firm said https://bit.ly/2UaPlps it considered Eckert's leadership experience as CEO of large global public companies including Mattel Inc and financial expertise as a partner of FFL Partners.
