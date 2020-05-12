Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer: Bloomberg News

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc has made an offer to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are currently in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2LoVtoS)

Shares of GrubHub jumped about 25per cent at US$58.44, while those of Uber were up 4per cent.

GrubHub's market capitalization stood at about US$4.3 billion, while Uber was valued at nearly US$55 billion, as per Monday's close, according to Refinitiv data.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Uber proposed an all-stock deal with GrubHub. (https://on.wsj.com/2SYaja1)

Ride-hailing company Uber said it does not comment on rumors and speculations, while GrubHub declined to comment.

Global lockdown orders aimed at curbing the spread of the virus have been a silver lining amid the health crisis for Uber's loss-making food delivery unit, with many new customers and restaurants signing up for the service as eateries were shut.

Uber's revenue from restaurant food deliveries rose by more than 50per cent to US$819 million on a yearly basis in the recently reported first quarter.

