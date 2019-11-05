Uber beats third-quarter revenue estimates

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, as more people used its ride-hailing and Uber Eats restaurant delivery service.

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, as more people used its ride-hailing and Uber Eats restaurant delivery service.

Total revenue rose nearly 30per cent to US$3.81 billion (£2.95 billion), beating analysts' average estimate of US$3.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uber's costs jumped about 33per cent to US$4.92 billion in the reported quarter. Gross bookings, a measure of total value of rides before driver costs and other expenses, rose 29.4per cent from a year earlier to US$16.47 billion.

The company and its smaller rival Lyft Inc , which are still making losses, have historically relied on heavy subsidies to attract riders. The companies are also spending to expand into newer areas.

Lyft's results last week soothed some worries as the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and an improved outlook showed it was well on its way to profitability by the end of 2021.

Revenue from Uber's ride-hailing business rose about 19per cent to US$2.90 billion while sales from its Uber Eats segment rose 64per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said its monthly active platform users rose to 103 million globally in the third quarter, from 82 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to US$1.16 billion, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$986 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net loss attributable to the company's stockholders narrowed to 68 cents per share from US$2.21 per share.

Shares of Uber are expected to be under pressure on Wednesday, when a restriction on selling stock lifts. Some analysts expect more than 80per cent of the company's outstanding shares, will become eligible for sale.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)