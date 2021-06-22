Uber Eats Japan charged for suspected breach of immigration law - Kyodo

Business

Uber Eats Japan charged for suspected breach of immigration law - Kyodo

Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported.

A woman eats noodles during a demonstration of a food-delivery service at the launching event of Ub
FILE PHOTO: A woman eats noodles during a demonstration of a food-delivery service at the launching event of UberEats in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark