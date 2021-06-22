Uber Eats Japan charged for suspected breach of immigration law - Kyodo
Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported.
TOKYO: Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)