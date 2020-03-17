Uber Eats waives delivery fee for independent restaurants amid coronavirus outbreak

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc's food delivery business, Uber Eats, said on Monday (Mar 16) it would waive off delivery fee for independent restaurants across the United States and Canada.

Uber Eats is the latest aggregator to suspend commission from restaurants hit by the coronavirus outbreak, following in the footsteps of GrubHub Inc and Postmates Inc.

Restaurants need the financial relief. They face an expected drop in diners as states and cities postpone major events and crack down on dining establishments and other gathering places themselves.

GrubHub on Friday said it expected dine-in traffic in US eateries to reduce by 75 per cent over the next few weeks.

Some food chains including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Fried chicken chain KFC, owned by Yum! Brands , are offering free delivery to offset in-store declines.

