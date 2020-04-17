Uber expects up to US$2.2 billion charge, drop in quarterly revenue due to pandemic

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it expects an impairment charge of up to US$2.2 billion in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak and revenue to decline by US$17 million to US$22 million in the quarter.

Last month, the ride-hailing company promised 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, during the period of lockdowns put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

It expects GAAP revenue to fall by about US$17 million to US$22 million in the first quarter, and by about US$60 million to US$80 million in the second quarter.

Uber said the impairment charge would be against the carrying value of some of the company's minority equity investments, due to the impact of the pandemic on the estimated value of those entities.

The investments will be reduced by an estimated range of US$1.9 billion to US$2.2 billion during the first quarter ended March 31, the company said.

Shares of Uber were up about 6.6per cent in extended trading.

The company is expected to report results for the first quarter on May 7.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)