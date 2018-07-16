Uber faces investigation over alleged gender discrimination: Report

NEW YORK: Uber Technologies is being investigated by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stemming from a complaint about gender inequity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (Jul 16), citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of the probe, which began last August, EEOC investigators have been interviewing former and current Uber employees as well as seeking documents from its executives, the report said.

The EEOC and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

