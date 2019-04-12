Uber files for IPO, lifting curtain on finances

NEW YORK: Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday filed publicly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering (IPO), taking it a step closer to one of the largest technology stock listings of all time.

The Uber filing gives the first comprehensive financial picture of the ride-hailing and transportation services company. Started in 2009 after its founders struggled to get a cab on a snowy night, Uber has changed the way millions of people travel and commute but continues to lose money.

Advertisement

The filing revealed Uber had 91 million users on its platforms at the end of 2018. Uber set a placeholder amount of US$1 billion but did not specify the size of the IPO.

Reuters reported this week that Uber plans to sell around US$10 billion worth of stock at a valuation of between US$90 billion and US$100 billion. Investment bankers had previously told Uber it could be worth as much as US$120 billion.

Uber will follow smaller rival Lyft Inc in going public, and both companies have reported massive losses. Uber said in its filing it expects operating expenses to "increase significantly in the foreseeable future" and cautioned it "may not achieve profitability."

There are also questions about how Uber will navigate any transition towards self-driving vehicles, a technology which is seen as potentially dramatically lowering costs but which could also disrupt its business model.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After making the public filing, Uber will begin a series of investor presentations, called a roadshow, which Reuters has reported will start the week of April 29. The company is on track to price its IPO and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange in early May.

One advantage Uber will likely seek to play up to investors is that they are the largest player in many of the markets in which it operates. Analysts consider building scale at a critical mass is crucial in order for Uber's business model to become profitable.

In addition to questions about its finances, Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will be tasked with convincing investors that he has successfully changed the company’s culture and business practices after a series of embarrassing scandals over the last two years.

Those have included sexual harassment allegations, a massive data breach that was concealed from regulators, use of illicit software to evade authorities and allegations of bribery overseas. Khosrowshahi joined Uber in 2017 from Expedia Inc to replace company co-founder Travis Kalanick who was ousted as CEO.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Uber last year had revenue of US$11.3 billion, while gross bookings from rides was US$50 billion. But the company lost US$3.3 billion, excluding gains from the sale of its overseas business units in Russia and Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)