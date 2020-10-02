Uber Freight raises US$500 mln, valuation rises to US$3.3 billion

Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group would invest US$500 million in its logistics arm, Uber Freight, valuing the unit at US$3.3 billion on a post-money basis.

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
The ride-hailing firm said it would maintain majority ownership of Uber Freight, and use the funds to scale its logistics platform and increase product innovation.

Unlike Uber's ride-hailing app or its food-delivery service, Uber Freight operates as a middle man in the fragmented long-haul trucking business, connecting truckers with shippers.

Michael Weiss and Jill Raker, managing partners of Greenbriar, will join Uber Freight's board, the companies said in a statement.

