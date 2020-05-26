Uber India cuts 600 jobs amid coronavirus outbreak

Business

Uber India cuts 600 jobs amid coronavirus outbreak

Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc's Indian arm will cut 600 jobs across functions, as it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown that has brought businesses to a grinding halt, Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: An Uber sticker is seen on Margaret Bordelon&apos;s car in Lafayette, Louisiana
FILE PHOTO: An Uber sticker is seen on driver Margaret Bordelon's car in Lafayette, Louisiana, U.S. February 16, 2020. Picture taken February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

Bookmark

BENGALURU: Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc's Indian arm will cut 600 jobs across functions, as it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown that has brought businesses to a grinding halt, Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark