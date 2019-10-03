Uber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses

Business

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc said it has launched an app to connect workers with businesses needing to fill available shifts.

A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it&apos;s IPO at the NY
A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

The app, called Uber Works, has started operating in Chicago, Uber said late on Wednesday, adding it has been studying the option over the past year.

The Financial Times had earlier reported on the app's launch in Chicago.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

