Uber not criminally liable in 2018 fatal self-driving crash: Prosecutors

FILE PHOTO: A self-driven Volvo SUV owned and operated by Uber Technologies Inc. is flipped on its side after a collision in Tempe, Arizona, U.S. on March 24, 2017. Courtesy FRESCO NEWS/Mark Beach/Handout via REUTERS
REUTERS: Arizona prosecutors said on Tuesday (Mar 5) that Uber Technologies Inc is not criminally liable in a March 2018 crash in which one of the company's self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe.

The Yavapai County Attorney in a letter said there was "no basis" for criminal liability for Uber, but added that the conduct of the back-up driver, Rafael Vasquez, should be referred to the Tempe, Arizona police for additional investigation.

Police said last year that Vasquez was streaming a television show on her phone until about the time of a fatal crash and called the incident "entirely avoidable." Uber did not immediately comment.

