Uber lays off 400 employees in marketing team

REUTERS: Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it laid off 400 people globally from its marketing team.

As of Dec. 31, Uber had 22,263 employees, with 1,951 employees in sales and marketing team, according to the company's filing https://bit.ly/2Z5Lafi.

Uber debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10 at an IPO price of US$45. The stock is currently trading nearly 2per cent below the IPO price.

