Uber likely to shut down temporarily in California over new driver ruling: CNBC

Business

Uber likely to shut down temporarily in California over new driver ruling: CNBC

Uber Technologies Inc would likely shut down temporarily in California for several months if a court does not overturn a recent ruling requiring it to classify its drivers as full-time employees, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Uber&apos;s logo is pictured at its office in Bogota
FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc would likely shut down temporarily in California for several months if a court does not overturn a recent ruling requiring it to classify its drivers as full-time employees, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

"If the court doesn't reconsider, then in California, it's hard to believe we'll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly," the report added, citing Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi's interview with MSNBC.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark