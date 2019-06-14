Uber loses bid for US tariff relief on Chinese-made e-bike

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office rejected Uber Technologies Inc's request for relief from 25per cent tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric bicycles, according to a May 29 letter.

The "Jump" bikes that operate in more than a dozen U.S. cities were among US$16 billion in Chinese products hit by the Trump administration with new tariffs in August. Uber did not immediately comment but noted that 96per cent of electric bikes sold in the United States are made in China and said the tariffs have "caused disproportionate harm to the innovation and competitiveness of U.S. digital transportation platforms."

