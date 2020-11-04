Uber, Lyft shares jump as California set to pass gig-worker ballot measure

CALIFORNIA: Shares of Uber Technologies and Lyft jumped in pre-market trading on Wednesday (Nov 4), as Wall Street cheered the app-based firms' projected victory in their battle to set the terms of the gig economy they have helped create.

Voters in California backed a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that cements app-based food delivery and ride-hailing drivers' status as independent contractors, according to a projection by data provider Edison Research.

Uber's shares rose 12 per cent, while Lyft jumped 16 per cent. The companies, along with DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates, have collectively poured more than US$205 million into the campaign.

The ballot measure, known as Proposition 22, marks the culmination of years of legal and legislative wrangling over a business model that introduced millions of people to the convenience of ordering food or a ride online.

After Edison made the projection, state figures showed 58 per cent in support of the measure, with nearly 95 per cent of precincts at least partially reporting. The results are incomplete and must also be certified.